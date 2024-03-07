Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.