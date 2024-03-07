Massimo Group (MAMO) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

Massimo Group (MAMO) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on the week of March 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Massimo Group generated $99 million in revenue and $7.5 million in net income. Massimo Group has a market-cap of $185.9 million.

Craft Capital Management and R.F. Lafferty & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Massimo Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We design, manufacture and sell pontoon boats and light sports vehicles – ATVs (all-terrain vehicles), UTVs (utility terrain vehicles) and golf carts as well as other varieties – in Dallas, Texas. (Incorporated in Nevada) We believe we are a leading company in the mid-tier band the (â€śMid-Tier Bandâ€ť) of the Powersports Vehicles and Boats Industry (as defined in â€śâ€”Industry DevelopmentsÂ below), which our management considers to be those manufacturers that produce a wide range of ATVs, UTVs, and Pontoon Boats cater to customer needs but do not yet have the international operations and market share of the top-tier band (the â€śTop-Tier Bandâ€ť) of the Powersports Vehicles and Boats Industry, which would include companies such as Polaris, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), Arctic Cat, Honda and Yamaha. In 2020, we became one of the 15 largest pontoon manufacturers in the United States. Our emphasis on providing the sports enthusiast with powerful, affordable, and reliable products has enabled us to grow annual revenues and net income to in excess of $86 million and $4 million, respectively, in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 (â€śFiscal 2022â€ť), and in excess of $75 million and $6 million, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, since entering the industry in 2009. We manufacture, import and distribute a diversified portfolio of products divided into two main lines: (1) a motor sports brand consisting of utility terrain vehicles (â€śUTVsâ€ť), all-terrain vehicles (â€śATVsâ€ť), motorcycles, scooters, golf carts and a juvenile line from go karts to balance bikes; and (2) a motor boat line consisting of pontoon and tritoon boats (â€śPontoon Boatsâ€ť). We have been developing new product lines, such as EV chargers, portable solar panels, electric coolers, power stations and electric Pontoon Boats, all of which are currently available for sale. In addition to distributing our products, we intend to provide unparalleled customer service through a network which includes over 600 motor vehicles and 5,500 marine third-party service providers across the United States, 24-hour customer support and an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. parts facility which enables us to fulfill most parts orders within 48 hours. We seek to provide our customers with reliable, high-quality products at great value. By doing so, we believe we have developed a loyal customer base and achieved annual revenues and net income in excess of $86 million and $4 million, respectively, in the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, and in excess of $75 million and $6 million, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. We are headquartered in a 286,000 sq. ft. facility of which 220,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to Massimo Motor Sports and 66,000 sq. ft. to Massimo Marine. Our facility is adjacent to seven acres for boat storage in Dallas, Texas, which houses a design center, two assembly lines, our parts department, a test track, dyno and over 30 loading docks. Our products are sold directly by us, in the e-commerce marketplace, and through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores. We have a significant in-store UTV retail partnership with Tractor Supply Co. Â We manufacture and assemble our products in our Dallas facility and rely upon an international network of strategic global partnerships to supply us with parts and components. In 2017, we began a partnership with Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., located in Shanghai, China, which allowed us to rapidly expand our product line and increase the performance of our vehicles. Further, we partnered with Kubota Japan to enter the Diesel UTV market in 2019. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023.Â (Note: Massimo Group has disclosed that R.F. Lafferty & Co. has been named a joint book-runner, replacing Roth Capital, according to its SEC filings. R.F. Lafferty & Co. will work with Craft Capital as the joint book-running team on this IPO.) (Note: Massimo Group disclosed terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Feb. 5, 2024, and launched the deal the same day. Background: Massimo Group filed its S-1 dated Dec. 15, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO.) “.

Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and has 122 employees. The company is located at 3101 W Miller Road Garland, TX 75041 877-881-6376 and can be reached via phone at (877)-881-6376 or on the web at https://www.massimomarine.com/.

