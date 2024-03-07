Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer Purchases 2,300 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,300 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,826.23.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
MRE traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The firm has a market cap of C$924.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.05.
Martinrea International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.