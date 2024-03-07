Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer Purchases 2,300 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,300 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,826.23.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The firm has a market cap of C$924.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.05.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

