Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Paul Beswick Sells 2,169 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $204.20. 245,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.