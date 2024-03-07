MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.85. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 10,912 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 85.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

