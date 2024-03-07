Mark Blackburn Acquires 1,684 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn acquired 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.83 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,972.04 ($16,215.61).
Mark Blackburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Mark Blackburn 1,316 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.47.
About Lifestyle Communities
Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.
