Marie L. Jones Sells 2,602 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

