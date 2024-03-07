Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,574.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $10,098.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

