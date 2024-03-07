Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 2,243,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,248,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

