Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% in the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

