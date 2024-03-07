Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.63. 221,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

