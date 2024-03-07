Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Up 33.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 501,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 254,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

