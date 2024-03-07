Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.47

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2336693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

