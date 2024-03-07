Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60.90 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $60.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,102,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,091,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00593717 USD and is up 28.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
