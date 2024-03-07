Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60.90 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $60.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,102,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,091,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00593717 USD and is up 28.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

