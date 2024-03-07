Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $133.70 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,071,792,865 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

