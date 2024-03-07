Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 286,997 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

