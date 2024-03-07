Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Up 10.1%

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.00 and last traded at C$69.94. 88,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 84,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.13.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Insiders purchased a total of 51,652 shares of company stock worth $2,993,611 in the last three months. 35.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

