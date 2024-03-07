Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$24,972.04 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn acquired 1,684 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.83 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,972.04 ($16,215.61).

Mark Blackburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Blackburn 1,316 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.47.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.