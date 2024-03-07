Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $3,816.16 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,816.16 or 0.05711319 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion and $59.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,834,960 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,902,677.63366498. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,764.79945889 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $78,401,818.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

