Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

