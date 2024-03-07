Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

