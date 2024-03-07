Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of PSK opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

