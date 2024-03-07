Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,604 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $273.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

