Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

