Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

