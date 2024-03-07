Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,676 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

