Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 19,178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

