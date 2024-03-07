Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of LLYVK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

