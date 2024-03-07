Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LLYVK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
