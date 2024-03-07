Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,188,000 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

