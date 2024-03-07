Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.49

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 171463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.