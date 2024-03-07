Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Buys 10,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.7 %

LMND stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 584,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.