Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Snowflake worth $235,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.