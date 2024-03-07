Legal & General Group Plc Sells 38,054 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,054 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.93% of Tractor Supply worth $204,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Shares of TSCO opened at $250.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

