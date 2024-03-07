Legal & General Group Plc Sells 290,734 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,189,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290,734 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $234,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.