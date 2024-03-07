Legal & General Group Plc Sells 170,033 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.13% of Invitation Homes worth $219,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.