Legal & General Group Plc Sells 144,814 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144,814 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $222,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

