Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,918 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of TransDigm Group worth $238,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,168.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,094.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $971.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

