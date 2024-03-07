Legal & General Group Plc Has $258.32 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Nucor worth $258,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $184.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

