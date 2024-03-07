Legal & General Group Plc Has $247.70 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.85% of Allstate worth $247,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 105,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.