Legal & General Group Plc Has $216.05 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.92% of Keysight Technologies worth $216,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.