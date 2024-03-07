Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,134 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Moderna worth $244,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
