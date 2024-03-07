Leerink Partnrs Comments on REGENXBIO Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RGNX stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

