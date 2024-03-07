Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $80.83 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

