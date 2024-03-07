Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 87,177 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,177 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weibo

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.