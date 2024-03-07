Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 65,819 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,819 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 544,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,997,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 126,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.