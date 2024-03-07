Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.