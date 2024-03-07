Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,005 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

