Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROL

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.