Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.