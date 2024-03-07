Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 37,113 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

